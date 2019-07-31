SCCPSS offers students, parents opportunity to test bus route

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -School starts on Monday, Aug. 5 for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students, and Thursday is a chance for parents and students to get on the bus for a test run.
The school system will be running regular bus routes for the school year starting on Thursday morning. Parents and students can take a ride if they would like. Make sure to be at your bus stop at the assigned route time.
You will have the opportunity to ride to school along the regular route and be dropped off again after.
