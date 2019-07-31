Sketch of Lowcountry armed robbery suspect released

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple armed robberies in the Burton and Beaufort areas.
The sheriff’s office released a composite sketch from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday.
Deputies believe the suspect is responsible for at least four armed robberies involving several victims. The first two were reported June 14 on County Shed Road and Eagle Ridge Road. The second two were reported July 19 on Eagle Ridge Road and Joe Frazier Road.
The suspect is described as having a muscular to stocky build, between 5’5” to 5’8” tall. If you can help identify the man, you are asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
