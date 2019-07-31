Thanks to extension, improvement work continues on McQueen’s Trail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Chatham County recreational trail is continuing to receive some TLC after being damaged by recent storms.
McQueen's Trail has a long history in Chatham County, and it has seen a lot of wear and tear. But Chatham County is working on a mitigation project to make the trail better than before.
Last week, Chatham County received an extension from the federal government to continue making improvements to McQueen’s Trail. It runs parallel to Highway 80 as you’re heading to the beach.
Chatham County says this trail saw extensive damage after Hurricane Matthew. It then saw even more damage after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Thanks to mitigation grants, the county has been able to make improvements that will help McQueen’s Trail during the next storm. The Corps of Engineers is working with the county to find the best improvements possible so that this trail can survive any type of weather or natural occurrence.
“It’s impacted by tidal surge, heavy winds and rain, washouts, so it does have some definite threats,” said Dennis Jones, CEMA Director.
This trail has been around since the late 1800s. It’s where Union troops set up to cut off aid coming from Savannah to help Confederate forces trapped at Fort Pulaski.
Due to Irma in 2017, and then a very wet summer in 2018, this project has experienced some delays. Thanks to the extension with the Corps of Engineers program, the county hopes to finish the work by March 2020. But that’s if there are no major storms throughout the next few months.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
