Wednesday: Warmer, muggier weather pattern setting up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a bit warmer, muggier out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s across the area. Beaches are warmest and muggiest. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to be nearing 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter - perhaps hotter than 100° in a few spots - with humidity factored in.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Rain won’t amount to much, but there will be a few more showers around than the past few days.
Humidity increases through the rest of the work-week, as the chance of isolated downpours rises. Scattered showers and storms are likely this weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.
Have a great day,
Cutter