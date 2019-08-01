Another recall of infant sleepers issued after deaths reported in similar products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another recall of inclined infant sleepers has been issued due to a safety concern. Disney and Eddie Bauer are recalling about 24,000 sleepers as a precautionary measure after deaths were reported with similar products.
Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, according to the recall notice. The deaths occurred after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.
The recall covers the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet (model number BT055CSY) and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet (model number BT071DHS).
The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.
The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age.
Sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.
The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige, and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
