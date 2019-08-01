Bryan County school officials happy with first day of school

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - As thousands of students made their transition from summer break back to class, school officials and law enforcement in Bryan County were out making sure the day went smoothly.
“It has been really - I hate to even say it - but problem free.”
“So far, so good.”
Richmond Hill High School Principal Debi McNeal and Captain Mike Maxwell with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office both seem to agree on one thing when it comes to the start of the first day of school: it was smooth and efficient.
“I think a lot of people are exercising caution and patience, especially down here in the south end with the construction going on," Captain Maxwell said. “There was one reported accident. It was minor, in the school zone area of the North Bryan County High School, but other than that, it’s been a great first day."
Captain Maxwell said with the roundabout construction, they were concerned with new drivers.
“We did have a traffic back up on Highway 280 and that generally happens with the first day or two of school," Maxwell said. “I think once some more kids get on the school bus, which we do stress, I think it’s a safe way to get to school. It eases traffic tension out on the roadway."
Meanwhile, in the halls of Richmond Hill High School, Principal Debi McNeal said one of their biggest concerns is unexpected schedule changes among students.
“It has been so wonderful. In a high school of 2,300 students, we spend a lot of time being anxious to make sure kids are scheduled correctly their classes," McNeal said. "They have been exactly where they need to be. We are off to an excellent start.”
She says through it all, everyone worked together to ensure the day started out smoothly.
“Everybody got here earlier than they expected to get here. That’s one way we are ready,” McNeal said.
“It’s a lot of work on our part, and it pays off. Everybody’s happy," she said. “When teachers are happy, kids are happy, everyone is happy."
