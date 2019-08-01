Bulloch County schools have successful first day back

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked the first day back to school for more than 10,000 public school students in Bulloch County.
From brand new students to brand new teachers and leaders, it was a day for adjusting.
“We did our back to school shopping a few weeks ago,” said Amy and Anneca Hughes, Julia P. Bryant Elementary. “We’ve been counting down the days.”
Eight of Bulloch County’s 15 schools have new principals. At Statesboro High - the largest school in the district - longtime assistant principal Chad Prosser stepped into the top role with the retirement of Ken LeCain. He says, other than some familiar faces with new titles, the school year for 1,700 students starts like always.
“We worked hard during the summer to get ready, even before Dr. LeCain left, but we’re prepared and have a good staff that’s ready for a good school year,” Prosser said.
Bulloch County Superintendent Charles Wilson visited schools throughout the day. He says the first day is for getting students and parents adjusted, and getting down to business.
“We’re not disregarding the importance of instruction time,” Wilson said. “The objective is to get them here safely, get organized, and get everybody settled in, and get to the heart of what we’re here for, which is student learning.”
Plenty of students, and some teachers, will already have that Labor Day holiday circled on the calendar, as well as the first full week break in October.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.