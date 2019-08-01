CNT investigation into prescription drugs leads to 4 arrests

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are facing charges involving prescription medications after a joint investigation between the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Investigators arrested Tucker Chambers of Ellabell, Macaila Brown of Savannah, Norman Burnsed of Port Wentworth, and Jenna Savage, also of Port Wentworth.
Officials say Savage, who was working for a local doctor, wrote fake prescriptions for drugs like oxycodone, xanax, and adderall, and would then sell them.
“So, she had this new flood of addicted persons. You have supply and demand. This is another example of someone utilizing their position within the medical field to unlawfully take advantage of this epidemic, but again we are thankful we were able to quickly put a stop to this," said Gene Harley, Assistant Deputy Director, CNT.
CNT says this is an ongoing investigation. They do expect more charges and arrests.
