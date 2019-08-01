Coastal Empire celebrates Harry Potter’s 39th birthday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Wizards and muggles across the world, including some here in the Coastal Empire, celebrated Harry Potter’s birthday on Wednesday.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter read to parents and kids - who are still waiting to get their letter to Hogwarts - at the Bryan County Library.
Kristina Butler says her family is new to town, and they love the Harry Potter books.
“I’m grateful for any event for kids to get out of the house and out of the heat with air conditioning. We’ll come to anything the library has because we’re big readers, and I’m really into pushing reading with children," she said.
Harry wasn’t the only one celebrating a birthday. Wednesday was also author, J.K. Rowling’s birthday, too.
The Harry Potter series started more than 20 years ago. He is now 39-years-old.
