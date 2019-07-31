Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-31-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains to our west through the weekend. Tropical moisture will move close to our area this weekend.
Today will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 90-96 with a feels like temp up to 102.
Tonight will see any showers or storms ending quickly after sunset, lows 70-76.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 89-96.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday will see a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather will slowly move over the Bahamas and eventually off the southeast coast by Sunday. There is a 10% chance for tropical development with this system as it moves away from our area. Another area of disturbed weather is located in the central Atlantic. There is a 50% chance for tropical development as the system moves to the west over the next 5 days.
