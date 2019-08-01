Jasper County Animal Rescue Mission still at more than double capacity

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a problem around our viewing area: overcrowding in animal shelters.
Last month, we told you how a Jasper County animal shelter was at more than double it’s capacity. Unfortunately, not much has changed.
All the pens are full. The shelter has more than 100 cats and nearly 100 dogs right now. Many of these animals have been abused or neglected, and the shelter says some families surrender their pets during the summer for something as simple as vacation.
The surrenders outweigh the adoptions, despite having an anonymous donor sponsor adoptions for weeks.
“Most of our animals come from a difficult background, and we see a lot of abuse, and that’s something that the public doesn’t see, because we don’t always share it, but we see animals that have been thrown from cars. They come to us with broken legs, even gun shot wounds, severe skin issues,” explained Jasper County Animal Rescue Mission Executive Director, Caitlyn Schake.
If you are unable to adopt or foster, they are in need of volunteers as well as adult dog food and dog toy donations. You can see their available animals on their Facebook page.
