Lowcountry family shaken up after shots fired into home

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One Lowcountry family is living what they called a horror story after they woke up to the sound of gunfire over the weekend.
It happened in the 5000 block of Bees Creek Road in Ridgeland. It seems like a quiet area during the day, but they say at night, that is not the case.
“During the day, it’s so calm, you can see the police around, but in the night, it’s completely different. It’s like another- it’s like a movie; a horror movie,” said Roxana Fernandez.
Residents in the area have complained about gun shots at night, but in the early morning hours on Wednesday, it got too close for comfort.
“We hear a couple of shots- like five - and I told my husband to go see my kids," Fernandez said. “Like, after 10 seconds, we hear like 15 more, so between those 15, we hear something like a glass broke and I said, ‘that was in my house.”
Sure enough, there were multiple holes around their home. There was one on the exterior into the living room wall, one into the couch, and through the kitchen wall. They say a bullet was found beside by a bar stool at the counter.
The police report classifies the incident type as attempted murder.
“You never imagine that this is going to happen in your new house," she told WTOC.
Frenandez just moved her husband and three children to the area three months ago from Colorado. She said she left her native country of Mexico to escape violence, and never thought they would find it here.
“To be honest, I am afraid now, because I told my family, I don’t know what to expect now. I was thinking, here, it’s going to be so nice, and I know it’s problems in every city, but not like this much.”
The family hopes to see more police patrolling the area.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.