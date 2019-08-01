Lowcountry firefighter injured while battling mobile home fire

Lowcountry firefighter injured while battling mobile home fire
August 1, 2019 at 9:29 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 9:52 AM

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A mobile home fire that left one Lowcountry firefighter with minor burns Wednesday evening is under investigation.

According to the Burton Fire District, just after 6 p.m., Burton Fire crews, the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office all responded to a mobile home fire on Walker Circle in Burton. Emergency crews arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other homes. Officials say high heat and humidity, along with thick vegetation which surrounded the mobile home, presented challenges when battling the blaze. They say a Burton firefighter suffered minor burns, was treated by EMS on scene, and then returned to duty.

Fire officials say the mobile home appeared to be abandoned. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire investigators are calling it suspicious.

Burton Fire investigators, Burton FD’s K-9 arson dog Sam, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with any information concerning this fire is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-92-ARSON.

