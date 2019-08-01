Plan for coastal rain over next few days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some small but strong storms popped up from McIntosh, Toombs, and Screven counties, early Thursday afternoon.
The storm that was near Darien is not as strong, but rain is trying to make its way north to Savannah. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.
Temperatures range from 78° in Darien, thanks to the rain, to 96° in Claxton. Storm chances dwindle by sunset, and we should be quiet overnight.
Daybreak Friday: That area of low pressure we’ve been watching in the tropics could produce showers from south to north up the coast and up I-95 and Hwy 17. Partly sunny skies then scattered showers and thunderstorms build into inland cities. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 90.
Rain could linger overnight, given ample moisture, lift and inland trough.
Saturday: Not a great beach day as rain coverage will be greater closer to the coast where that tropical wave will be brushing by. Thunderstorm chances may be limited due to cloud coverage, and highs will be in the middle 80s to 90, well way from the coast.
Sunday: More sunshine for inland cities, but the coast may be plagued by pesky showers. A few thunderstorms are still possible in the afternoon with warmer temps. Highs range in the mid/upper 80s near the coast to lower 90s inland.
