Richmond Hill mom keeps daughter’s memory alive this school year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Many parents sent their children off for the first day of school Thursday morning, but some parents didn’t get that experience because they have lost a child.
“I’ve already had a lot of laughter, a lot of smiling, but I’ve also had a lot of tears.”
On the first day of school, there are many mixed emotions, but for Richmond Hill Councilwoman Kristi Cox is dealing with a different emotion on the first day of school - coping with losing a child.
“This morning, it was actually bittersweet because I have other children who were excited," Cox said. “This was Allie’s first day of high school, but at the same time, it was a reminder that Alivea isn’t here,” she said.
Her daughter, Alivea, would have been a sophomore at Richmond Hill High School, but died suddenly of cancer.
“On certain days like this when it’s something important and a special event, you just realize what you’re losing and what you’ve lost," Cox said. She will never be attending high school as a sophomore. She will never graduate. She will never walk across that stage."
However, through her pain, she decided to do something to forever keep Alivea’s memory alive.
“Last year, we decided that we would donate a book bag to a child who was actually going into the middle school into the 8th Grade," Cox said. “I let that child pick from any store they wanted, and we had it monogrammed with their name on it."
Cox said they chose one of Alivea’s former teachers who adopted a child, because one of Alivea’s passions was adoption.
“As a parent, I feel so honored that they look at Jaileigh and they see what made Alivea so strong," said Richmond Hill middle school math connections teacher, Mary Crippen. “I like the idea that everywhere she goes, people will think of Alivea when they see Jaileigh."
The Cox family hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.
