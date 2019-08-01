Savannah Police Chief talks crime stats, staffing and initiatives with City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From recruiting and retention numbers, to talking about vigilante justice, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter gave Savannah City Council a look into crime and public safety for the second quarter of the year.
Chief Minter did have some good news regarding some types of part one crime in the city, compared to this time last year.
“Shopliftings are down, the residential burglaries are down, the auto thefts are down, which shows a lot of the hard work that the men and women of the department continue to do. Also, there’s a significant decrease in the area of the sexual assault category," Minter said.
However, some violent crime is on the rise, including assaults with and without guns.
Chief Minter told council members during Thursday’s workshop, “Some of these shootings are what we are calling ‘vigilante violence.’ They are people who have been shot, and now they are going back to seek their own justice, so some of our victims are later becoming suspects, and some of our suspects were earlier victims.”
Cooperation from the community, and in some cases, victims, continues to be a sticking point, according to Chief Minter.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these times, we’re running into these situations where people are not talking to us," Minter said. “They know who was involved in the situation, they know who shot them, but they’re under the belief that, ‘I don’t need to talk to the police, I’ll take care of this myself.”
With regard to recruiting and retention, the department has 40 openings, but less turnover compared to last year.
“If you compare the 2018 stats to the 2019 stats, you’ll see that our retirements are lower; our resignations are lower. Our discipline is a little higher for individuals who are leaving because of disciplinary matters, but if you look overall, we’ve had less people leave the department this year than we had leave last year," the chief said.
Chief Minter also noted Berkshire Study recommendations that are currently in the process of being fulfilled, including developing consistency among patrol managers and taking steps to reduce salary compression.
