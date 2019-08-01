SCCPSS bus driver recognized for 33 years of service

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One bus driver in the Coastal Empire has been picking up the county’s children for a very long time.
When Florence Praylo opened up her door for the first bus ride of the year, she was in for a big surprise. The school system wanted to thank her for her many years of dedicated service. They filled her bus with balloons and showered her with congratulations.
We asked Ms. Praylo how many years she has been driving for the Savannah-Chatham County School System.
“32 years. Going on 33," she said. “The small kids, I adore them, and I treat them like they are one of my own. All of them really that I transport, any child I transport, I treat them like mine.”
Praylo says she is looking forward to the first day of school, just like the kids are. She wants everyone behind the wheel to have a safe year on the road.
“Please slow down,” she said. “When you see the flashing light, please stop, because we have this precious cargo, and your child may be on one of these buses also, so please slow down this year and try to keep our children safe.”
Ms. Praylo says it’s also important for students to know bus safety, which means staying seated at all times.
