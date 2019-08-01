SCCPSS tests buses ahead of first day of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first day of school is coming up Monday for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students.
Thursday morning, bus drivers were out making sure everything on the buses worked. Then they headed out on their routes for a test run.
School leaders want other drivers on the road to be careful and look out for the little ones.
“Buses are rolling, so we want them to be very careful and mindful that young people - 38,000 of them - will be out beginning on Monday,” said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent, SCCPSS. “We want them to be mindful that buses will be rolling. We want them to be careful, and also want the kids to be at their stops on time, so they can get to school on time.”
Dr. Levett says it’s very important for parents to have their children at the bus stop on time so they don’t delay things down the line for other students.
