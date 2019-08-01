Search continues for worker who fell into Savannah River at the Garden City Terminal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Search and recovery efforts continued Thursday after a worker fell into the Savannah River Wednesday.
Multiple agencies and divers are working together to find the man who, according to port officials, was part of a construction crew working on a dock renovation project.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew low and slow north of the main search area at the Houlihan Boat Ramp; the chopper following the river as it traveled upstream.
Chatham County Police Marine Patrol also assisted again Thursday, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division.
We still don’t know what the circumstances are that led to the two workers falling into the water. We’re told the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is heading up that and all other aspects of the investigation from this point forward. All other agencies are just assisting.
We also don’t know what company the two men work for that was contracted to work on the dock renovation. We did learn that one of the two men was found and safely brought to shore quickly, but the other went missing. No names have been released at this point.
Wednesday, the search was called off before dark because of the tides.
