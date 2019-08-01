Several area school districts head back to school Thursday

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Bryan, Bulloch, Evans, and Tattnall counties are all heading back to school Thursday.
Drivers should be mindful while driving through school zones. Drivers can expect heavier vehicular and pedestrian traffic in and around school zones. Law enforcement will be out in full force making sure drivers are watching their speed and obeying all traffic laws.
School starts on Monday for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students. And, on Thursday, parents have the chance to get on the bus for a test run.
The school system will run regular bus routes for the school year Thursday morning. Parents and students can take a ride. All you have to do is be at your bus stop at the assigned route time.
Routes can be found on the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools website at www.SCCPSS.com. Just look under Resources on the Family and Students page.
