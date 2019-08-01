6th Annual Gourmet Seafood and Spirits Festival set for this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you love seafood, the Westin Savannah Harbor is the place to be this weekend.
The 6th Annual Gourmet Seafood and Spirits Festival kicks off Thursday. The festival brings in chefs and mixologists from all over the Southeast for four days of culinary experiences.
David Moses, Director of Marketing & PR with the Westin Savannah Harbor, says this is “Without a doubt, one of the biggest weekends we’re excited to have people over here for.”
Anthony Burdo, Resort Executive Chef for the Westin Savannah Harbor, says “We’re really going to focus on seafood. Of course, sustainability, using local products, local produce, local vendors we’ve built relationships with.”
Here’s the rundown for the weekend:
“Friday night we’ve got the Lowcounty Caribbean cookout featuring Southbound Kegs and Big Green Eggs. Saturday, we’ve got the Aquacurean challenge. 25-30 restaurants and bars competing for your vote if you attend that event. Sunday, we have the “Rise & Reel” strolling brunch right along the river here. We’re raising money and awareness for children and family charities here in the Lowcountry. Every year, the Savannah Harbor Foundation raises $50-60,000 for children and family charities through events like this,” said Moses.
There are tickets still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s events. All of the events will take place at the Westin Savannah Harbor on Hutchinson Island. For more information, click here.
