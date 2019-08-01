6th Annual Gourmet Seafood and Spirits Festival set for this weekend

“Friday night we’ve got the Lowcounty Caribbean cookout featuring Southbound Kegs and Big Green Eggs. Saturday, we’ve got the Aquacurean challenge. 25-30 restaurants and bars competing for your vote if you attend that event. Sunday, we have the “Rise & Reel” strolling brunch right along the river here. We’re raising money and awareness for children and family charities here in the Lowcountry. Every year, the Savannah Harbor Foundation raises $50-60,000 for children and family charities through events like this,” said Moses.