Thursday: Warmth, mugginess more noticeable

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s in most spots. This morning has a warm and muggy feel to it. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm to near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. A few communities may be as hot as 96° to 98° this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 100° in some areas between noon and 6 p.m.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Rain diminishes around sunset, but an isolated coastal shower remains possible overnight, into Friday morning.
Friday is a day of change. It’ll be, slightly, cooler with a greater chance of showers and storms – centered around the afternoon. The chance of rain peaks Saturday, when a few heavy downpours will be likely.
Scattered showers and storms linger into early next work-week.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter