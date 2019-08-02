Candlelight vigil held in Pooler for shooting victim

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 100 family members, friends, and supporters filled the parking lot at the Carlyle at Godley Station Thursday night for a candlelight vigil.
Twenty-year-old Ralph Reynolds was gunned down Friday, July 26. Investigators still haven’t given us an official word yet about the case.
During the vigil, the crowd sang, prayed, and remembered the young man they say never got in trouble, and had such a bright future.
“Some people might think he deserved it, but he didn’t, especially the way he was gunned down," said Reynolds’ older brother, Torrence Johnson. "I just want him to be remembered as lovable, kind, always spoke his mind, always lit up a room, and always smiling.”
No arrests have been made in the case, but police are looking for a white, four-door 2019 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number of CJE9555.
