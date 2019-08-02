Effingham faculty, staff prepare for students to return to school

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -Teachers and faculty in Effingham County are counting down the days until the first day of school. Their first day is next week August 7th, but teachers were in their classrooms on Monday. Not only has the county welcomed nearly 200 new employees across the board, but Superintendent Randy Shearouse says they are expecting nearly 13,000 students this year in the county K-12 due to the county’s growth and job opportunities in the area.
"We're just having a lot of students moving in from across the united states, I saw the registration list and we have students from Florida, Utah, South Carolina,” said Sherouse. "We've had to move the south end of the county because it's growing more rapidly than the rest of the county and so we've had to actually move a couple pre-k classes out of south elementary for example into our new Rincon, we opened our new Rincon elementary last year." With nearly 400 students expected at Ebenezer Elementary alone, Shearouse says they've hired nearly 200 NEW employees for the upcoming school year in order to accommodate the counties growth.
"Our board of education we focus a lot on early literacy and so our board of education we have a great reading program read and recovery and our board of education was able to fund additional read and recovery teachers this year and so that's some of the additional teachers that you saw there but it will be great for our first grade students as they learn to read," said Shearouse. Like any county, there are always many concerns leading up to the first day, but new Principal Dana Wright says that's something they are well prepared for. "Well, we always project the growth of the kids that are going to be coming here so we prepare from the end of the year when we start getting names of students and enrolling students,” said Wright. “We have just made room for them in our classrooms, we are at maximum capacity so we are really full here at Ebenezer." Wright has been with the county for nearly 12 years, but this will be her first year as principal. She says she's looking forward to providing the best education possible for all their students.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing all the kids, we've missed them since May they've been on vacation, they've had a good break and now we're ready to get started,” said Wright.
This was just the 3rd day back for teachers. Shearouse says leading up to the first day, he wants parents to pack their patience and allow extra time Also leading up to the first day, open house night will be on Monday for middle school and high schools Elementary open house will be the following day on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7p.m.
