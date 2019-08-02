Effingham faculty, staff prepare for students to return to school

"Our board of education we focus a lot on early literacy and so our board of education we have a great reading program read and recovery and our board of education was able to fund additional read and recovery teachers this year and so that's some of the additional teachers that you saw there but it will be great for our first grade students as they learn to read," said Shearouse. Like any county, there are always many concerns leading up to the first day, but new Principal Dana Wright says that's something they are well prepared for. "Well, we always project the growth of the kids that are going to be coming here so we prepare from the end of the year when we start getting names of students and enrolling students,” said Wright. “We have just made room for them in our classrooms, we are at maximum capacity so we are really full here at Ebenezer." Wright has been with the county for nearly 12 years, but this will be her first year as principal. She says she's looking forward to providing the best education possible for all their students.