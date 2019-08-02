Gary Sinise holds free concert at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Troops at Hunter Army Airfield had a chance to hang out with a celebrity on Friday evening. Gary Sinise, also known as Lieutenant Dan from Forrest Gump, was in town supporting the troops.
Sinise is more than just a actor; he’s also a musician. His band “Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band” performed at Fort Stewart. But before that, Sinise took the time to serve the soldiers at Hunter a hot meal.
“You know they come in here and they see these signs that say Gary Sinise foundation serving heroes program sponsoring a meal and everything and I want that to tell them that they’re remembered that they’re appreciated that we are grateful for what they’re doing,” said Sinise. “And oh, by the way here’s some BBQ.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday night.
