Georgia Southern to begin semester with less student living opportunities

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Some Georgia Southern students in Statesboro who hoped to live on campus this fall have had to find places elsewhere. The university has hundreds of fewer spaces after they closed several apartment buildings earlier this year and won’t have them ready for fall.
Kennedy Hall sits quiet and closed. Not even a single maintenance person can be found. Down the street, four units of University Villas show the signs of repair work started but they won't open either. Between the two complexes, Georgia Southern enters fall with nearly 800 fewer spaces in Statesboro for students to live on campus. University leaders say it’s as simple as supply being less than demand.
“We've managed the occupancy by simply not allowing as many returning students to live on campus as had initially requested on campus housing,” said Pete Blutreich, the Executive Director of Georgia Southern Housing.
WTOC showed Kennedy Hall’s closure in January due to mold found in different parts of the building. In April, we showed you students moving from the buildings in University Villas after inspections during Spring Break found structural problems. Both complexes opened in the 1990's. Blutreich says they'll put some of the freshmen in short term space while they figure out any empty spots.
“We may have some of those first-year students initially living with one of our RA's, Resident Advisors, on a temporary basis,” said Blutreich. “Or we might have them in a modified study lounge.”
The closed-down units account for about 15 percent of the university's on-campus housing in Statesboro. The closures come when Southern hopes for a larger freshman class than last year.
They hope to have Kennedy reopened for Fall 2021, two years from now. They don’t have any timetable for the four buildings of University Villas.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.