Home Builders Association’s request denied in South Bryan County

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has an update in the legal battle between the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah and Bryan County.
The Home Builders Association filed the lawsuit on Feb. 27 against the county’s development impact fee.
This week, a judge denied the Home Builders request for an injunction to stop the ordinance and collection of fees. The county’s attorney says the dispute will ultimately go to trial.
The one-time fee went into effect on April 1. The fee is about $3,000 for any new home built and it only applies to unincorporated South Bryan. It’s paid by the builder up front when they receive their permit. Then, it would be added to the overall cost of the home.
The home builders group argues Bryan County shouldn't hammer new homeowners with the fee.
The Bryan County Commission believes the ordinances will strengthen development codes and reduce the property tax burden on current residents that can come from providing a sound road network necessary to accommodate the growth the county is experiencing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.