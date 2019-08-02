Man wanted for arson in Wayne County

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is currently being sought for arson in Wayne County.
According to the state’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, an arrest warrant was taken out on Friday, June 28 on 44-year-old Michael Kenneth Blocker, of Jesup, for arson in the first degree. The charge stems from a fire that occurred on June 16 in the 2400 block of Old Screven Road.
Officials say the double-wide mobile home suffered major damage from the blaze. Five adult residents were inside at the time of the fire, but all escaped unharmed.
After further investigation, it was determined the fire originated on the front porch of the home, according to investigators. They say Blocker has been spotted in parts of Wayne and Long counties.
If anyone has any information on Blocker’s whereabouts, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970.
