New details emerge after contractor’s body found near Houlihan Bridge

As far as what happened Wednesday, we’ve learned from White Electrical’s CEO, Jeff Filippo, that the job Krautwald was on has been ongoing for the past three to four months and requires workers to board a small boat to get from the wharf to a stationary barge. Wednesday, during low tide, Filippo says the flow of the river was substantial. As Krautwald and the other worker got in the small boat after dropping off another co-worker, the boat got pulled in front of the barge and capsized. While one worker was pulled to safety, Krautwald was pulled under the barge, and didn’t resurface. His body was found yesterday near the Houlihan Boat Ramp. Krautwald’s parents say the U.S. Coast Guard told them their son wasn’t wearing a life jacket when they found him, even though his co-workers, including the man on the boat with him said everyone was wearing life jackets. It’s now up to OSHA and the Coast Guard’s marine safety unit to put together all the information and witness statements in their reviews and investigation.