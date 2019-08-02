New details emerge after contractor’s body found near Houlihan Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -New details have come in about how several contractors fell into the Savannah River while on the job at the Garden City Terminal Wednesday afternoon. One of those workers, Billy Krautwald, never surfaced. His body was found near the Houlihan Bridge on Thursday evening.
Krautwald was a proud electrical worker, union member, and more than that a friend, father and son that will be missed. WTOC visited with Krautwald’s mother and father on Friday, who shared the impact their son had on those who knew him best.
They say that he was a standout athlete in high school and college. Krautwald also has a teenaged daughter who lives out of state. Just this year, back in March, Krautwald joined on with a company called White Electrical, as well as joining the local union, and his parents said he really enjoyed the work and those he worked with.
As far as what happened Wednesday, we’ve learned from White Electrical’s CEO, Jeff Filippo, that the job Krautwald was on has been ongoing for the past three to four months and requires workers to board a small boat to get from the wharf to a stationary barge. Wednesday, during low tide, Filippo says the flow of the river was substantial. As Krautwald and the other worker got in the small boat after dropping off another co-worker, the boat got pulled in front of the barge and capsized. While one worker was pulled to safety, Krautwald was pulled under the barge, and didn’t resurface. His body was found yesterday near the Houlihan Boat Ramp. Krautwald’s parents say the U.S. Coast Guard told them their son wasn’t wearing a life jacket when they found him, even though his co-workers, including the man on the boat with him said everyone was wearing life jackets. It’s now up to OSHA and the Coast Guard’s marine safety unit to put together all the information and witness statements in their reviews and investigation.
Krautwald’s parents say White Electrical has offered to cover funeral expenses, as well as a grief counselor for the family. There will be a visitation next week for their son, before taking him back to their home state to be buried.
