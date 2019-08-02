Safe Shelter holds back to school carnival bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A charity organization in Savannah helped kids at the safe shelter get prepared for the first day of school. The shelter, along with Society of Fleur, held a back to school carnival bash on Monday, handing out school supplies as well.
Organizers at the safe shelter not only got their groove on at carnival, but Society of Fleur organization founder says not only do they wants kids to be prepared for the upcoming school year, but they also want to instill confidence in them as well.
Society of Fleur is a non-profit organization founded by a group people whose mission is to promote community involvement. Founder Jasmine Guzman says the bash was an opportunity for parents to build their own backpacks with items for their kids.
"We wanted to give back to the community,” Guzman said. “Society of Fleur has been working with safe shelter for about a year now so we found it really important to make sure the kids here had everything they needed for going back to school so that they can go back to school with as much confidence as possible, giving just always feels so good so we're so happy that we can be a part of this and make a difference in the community that is our intention is to always do good."
Safe Shelter is a center for victims of domestic violence and their children. Guzman says many of the items were donated and fund-raised from various businesses in the area. She says not only was this an opportunity for kids to get ready for school, but it was also a way for them to connect with the kids as well.
