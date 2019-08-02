Savannah Police to take part in National Night Out events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are gearing up for this year’s National Night Out events.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
In Savannah, National Night Out will take place on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 6. SPD officers will be visiting many of the events throughout the city.
For a full list of 2019 National Night Out events for Savannah, click here.
