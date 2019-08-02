SCCPSS leaders talk bus transportation, driver numbers ahead of first day of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is entering its third year of assuming total control of the District’s transportation since parting ways with a private company.
And just day’s away from the start of school, WTOC’s Sean Evans is checking in with the District’s leaders to see what parents should know about routes, and how many driver vacancies the school system still faces.
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools has made efforts in recent months to fill the ranks of their bus driver staff. One of the most recent was a bus driver and monitor job fair in May.
But, school districts across the state and nation continue to battle driver shortages, and Savannah-Chatham County is no exception with about thirty driver vacancies as they enter the 2019-2020 school year.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, and the district’s chief human resources officer explains why.
“When you hear that, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have thirty driver shortages. Because we have over forty staff that are within the transportation department that hold CDL’s, and so that’s kind of how we work through the vacancies at the start of school," said Ramon Ray.
Ray explained some of those certified drivers can step in and drive when needed, giving the district time to find a permanent replacement or shift around resources.
As far as routes go, parents had an opportunity this week to ride along on their kids’ routes. But, if you didn’t get to take part, here’s what the district is asking you to do.
“Just make sure that they find out the information, that they make sure their students, their children are at the location that they need to be at on time...and to also be patient the first day," Ray said.
You can find school bus schedules, bus stops and information about school bus safety on the district’s website. Click here for that information.
