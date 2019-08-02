School starts back Friday in Long, Montgomery counties

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the first day of class for students in Long and Montgomery counties.
Long County schools posted a message on Facebook telling people to prepare for some traffic delays when heading out to work or school Friday morning. The superintendent tells us there are three new principals around the district. And, if you don’t have all your school supplies just yet, they’ve got you covered.
“Trying to supply all our students with basic school supplies to help parents out and so our kids don’t have to worry about it. It’ll already be there for them,” Long County School District Superintendent David Edwards said.
Long County schools are also beefing up their security.
On Thursday, Montgomery County schools held an Open House at the old high school so that students could grab school supplies to be ready for their first day back on Friday. Students were able to grab basic supplies to help start the year right. Classes will being Friday morning at their scheduled times.
