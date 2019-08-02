Starting quarterback, defensive end suspended from Georgia Southern football after arrests this week

Starting quarterback, defensive end suspended from Georgia Southern football after arrests this week
Eagles QB Shai Werts hands the ball to an official after scoring a TD vs. Troy. Source: WTOC (Source: Wallace, Jake)
August 2, 2019 at 8:44 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 8:52 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia Southern University football players have been suspended from all football operations after being arrested earlier this week.

Starting quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin were arrested in separate incidents this week.

Lunsford said that Wertz was arrested Wednesday in Saluda, S.C. He was charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.

Quan was arrested Thursday in Baker County, Fla. in connection with a domestic incident.

Head coach Chad Lunsford read a statement Friday morning as the team began the first day of practice.

BREAKING: two Georgia Southern players are suspended for the first day of practice

Posted by Lyndsey Gough on Friday, August 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.