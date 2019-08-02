Starting quarterback, defensive end suspended from Georgia Southern football after arrests this week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia Southern University football players have been suspended from all football operations after being arrested earlier this week.
Starting quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin were arrested in separate incidents this week.
Lunsford said that Wertz was arrested Wednesday in Saluda, S.C. He was charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Quan was arrested Thursday in Baker County, Fla. in connection with a domestic incident.
Head coach Chad Lunsford read a statement Friday morning as the team began the first day of practice.
