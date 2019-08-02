Tropical moisture lingers into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully those that are getting the rain are enjoying and while it may be dry well west of I-95, the temperatures are still struggling to reach 90, so there’s that!
Friday evening plans? Take the umbrella or rain gear just in case. While I’m anticipating a break in the rain, tropical rains come in waves, so timing that break can be a little tricky.
Expect overnight rain with the heaviest along I-95 and the islands.
Saturday the tropical wave will be moving off our coast with waves of rain and some embedded thunderstorms. Rain risks range from 30-40% in Hampton to Metter to Baxley, then 70-80% for coastal counties. High temperatures once again will struggle to get into the low 80s closer to the coast and struggle to get to 90° inland.
Rip current risks right now are low but pretty cloudy and wet at the beaches. We’re still watching abnormally high tides with a high tide Friday night expected to reach 10 feet at peak tide at 10pm. Tidal flooding is expected so please be careful.
Another round of showers is expected on Sunday, however it’ll be the afternoon variety with more sunshine and a better beach day; highs return to about 90° for most cities.
Monday looks a little drier but afternoon showers and storms risk will be a little higher as mid-level troughing will persist over the East Coast.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.