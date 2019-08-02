Wet start to the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Offshore showers and thunderstorms continue heading toward the coast this morning, making for a damp morning commute along I-95 and the coast. Rain and cloud cover will hold temperature 70s through the mid morning. For kids going to school, having an umbrella could be handy! Rain continues into the afternoon with highs only in the 80s.
Showers won’t be as widespread during the afternoon commute time frame, but there will still be damp roadways around even if aren’t receiving rain. Showers remain scattered into the evening. If you have plans, make sure to have your rain gear on standby. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s after sunset with isolated lingering showers.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.5' 10:00AM | 0.0' 4:00PM | 9.7' 10:00PM
Tropical moisture sticks around Saturday with highs once again only in the low to mid 80s. Because of Friday’s rain and an additional rain chance, it won’t be the best day to get yard work done. There will be breaks in the rain during the afternoon, with chances to hit the pool. Highs bump back up near 90 degrees on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Tropics: Tropical moisture to our south continues surging north into the weekend, increasing our rain chances over the next few days, but this will not develop into a tropical cyclone. There is an area of interest still a couple days from the Lesser Antilles that has a 50 percent chance of development within the next five days. No direct impacts are expected at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton