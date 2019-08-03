1 dead after Liberty Co. crash

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -One person is dead after a crash in Liberty County on Friday night.
The driver who was killed was a 28-year-old Hinesville man. His passenger was flown to a Savannah hospital with severe injuries.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on East Oglethorpe Highway, just outside of Hinesville city limits. That intersection is also known as McClarys Curve. First responders say the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
