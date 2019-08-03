Family spends Savannah reunion giving back at Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A family with ties to Savannah spent part of their family reunion on Saturday giving back.
It wouldn’t be a family reunion without games and family bonding. But this year, Charlie, Gloria, and the rest of the Russell Family decided to switch it up some.
"Instead of doing a family picnic, we wanted to introduce something. We wanted to bring the younger and older generations together," Gloria Day said.
The family decided to incorporate a community service project beginning at this year's reunion. So, with the help of their cousin, Stacey, who lives in Savannah, the family teamed up with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
"It's an opportunity for us to talk and connect, but also do something new," Day added.
The family split into two teams. One team worked on bagging meals for area students who need a meal once they get home from school. The other team worked on packing boxes of food for the organization's mobile pantry. And everyone had a job, no matter the age.
"Tradition is important, but the younger generation doesn't always connect to traditions. So, this is a way of creating new traditions for the next generation," Charlie Russell said.
Together, the Russell Family packed up 3,150 meals. With their first community service project under their belt, the family says they're ready to do it again next year.
"Next year, we could be doing anything. We could be reading to kids, we could be with the homeless, or complete a clean-up project.," Day said.
The reunion concludes tonight with a special family dinner.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.