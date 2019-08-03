HOA puts memorial in trash bags; Yacht Cove neighbors rebuild it

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Yacht Cove community supported Charli Bobinchuck’s memorial after the Homeowner’s Association removed teddy bears, flowers and keepsakes and put them in trash bags on her family’s porch. Nearly 100 neighbors came out to the gathering Friday night called “Be Kind Like Charli.”
Corinne Kelly tells us neighbors like herself immediately grabbed things from their own homes to rebuild the memorial after the Homeowner’s Association told landscapers to remove keepsakes left in memory of Charli Bobinchuck.
“It made my heart hurt when I saw that it was empty,” said Kelly. “We shared a yard, so she was over at our house. [My kids] were over at her house. We loved her. She’s very kind, generous, thoughtful, and a loving spirit.”
11-year-old Charli was hit by a car and killed in June 2018 on Highway 278. Since then, the Yacht Cove community has turned a corner spot in their neighborhood into a safe space for kids to play and neighbors to come see each other.
“We always gather out here. We’ve had events out here. Kids play out here all the time," Kelly said. "We are just going to keep our positive energy moving forward the way it’s always been and hope that this just falls to the wayside and won’t even be a big thing.”
HOA Vice President Bruce Pitkin declined to speak with WTOC on camera earlier this week, but did allow us to record the conversation. He says the makeshift memorial was not tasteful.
“This is not a cemetery. This is a residential community people drive by and look at all the time," Pitkin said. "It’s a sad situation, but it was a year ago. It was a year ago, you know?”
The HOA President, Rich LaLiberty is out of town , but sent WTOC the following statement:
This is a horrible situation made worst buy the attention now fueling it. Early on the board recognized this was a very sensitive matter and has handled it as such. No one would intentionally try to dishonor the memory of Charli or the Bobinchuck family, they have endured enough. The community has rallied around this family, in memory of her life one of our Board members donated his time to build a tribute bench that was permanently placed in the common area with Charlies own words engraved. In addition a neighboring community honored Charli with a Bronze statue which we thought fitting and choose to leave it at the side of the bench.
On several occasions Board members reached out to the family to let them know our intentions and discuss the issue which was that we would be picking up the remaining items in the common area especially around the tree as it was coming up on a year. These board members that chose to do this were also personal friends of the Bobinchucks so as to lend the most support, sensitivity and judgment as needed. No one was ever sure what enough time is but we as a board wanted to wait at least and after the first anniversary and that's what we did. With some board input the letter was drafted and approved. I asked that it be sent to the Bobinchucks via Bryan's personal e-mail. I think the letter shows the sensitivity from the board and reflected the community values.
I spoke to our landscaper and asked that he pick up the area and place any items remaining on or near the tree to the Bobinchucks home, I had hoped to provide a container but it happen faster than expected. I am finding out too that perhaps an owner chose to help with the task and may not have been as sensitive when placing the materials at the Bobinchucks home. I am looking in to that.
I am traveling for business in Asia, I was alerted to this situation when reviewing my personal e-mails late last night and in talking a call from one of our board members not to mention when my phone started lighting up at 1:25 this morning. I take this extremely serious along with our other board members and wanted to respond but most of all apologize to the Bobinchuck's or anyone who could think that this was done purposefully, it could not be further from the truth.
There will always be those that will seek to divide us or share their own spin without the necessary facts, information and believing they know what happened because someone said it did. Yes, someone picked up the remaining tribute materials in the common area, Yes, it was improperly placed in bags and left at the family's home. Yes, someone other than just the landscaper helped. Yes, we will purchase a container for any future items left behind and work with the family to locate it at their home. Board positions are not enviable, we live in community and serve as best as we can, we have a duty to enforce the rules and regulation and covenants even when difficult.
I assure you the boards intentions here have never been anything less than honorable. I am saddened that any one could thing less. As President I take full responsibility for our shortcoming and failure to place the bags or material in a proper container. The negative attention does not serve the community well or honor the memory of Charli. I only wish the someone who called the media would have started with me and given us a chance to be made aware not to mention the opportunity to make it right, because that's who we are in Yacht Cove.
Charli left us much to early and this does nothing to honor her memory."
The HOA actually purchased the bench in honor of Charli. HOA member, Charlie Warner, helped build the bench and went to remember Charli.
“I just feel who are we to tell these children how to grieve,” Warner said.
Charli’s parents say this experience will never diminish the space that emulates their only daughter’s kindness.
“That didn’t take away from what we have here. They can take all the stuff that they deem is trash, which is not trash," Daisy Bobinchuck said. "They can take it, but they can’t quell our spirit.”
Despite the bags of keepsakes left as trash, the family says they will not harp on the negative, but continue to build up their community.
“We’ve done beach cleanups in the name of our daughter and I think that’s how you do it. You try to put more positivity out there," Bryan Bobinchuck said. "That positivity definitely helps us heal and it also helps us overcome some negativity.”
