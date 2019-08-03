Jasper County declares emergency regarding trash pile

The 45-foot pile of trash on Schinger avenue is still smoking even days after fire crews were called out to put out a fire. People who live in the area say the smell and the smoke is unbearable. Residents are being told now by Jasper County to evacuate because this smoking trash pile just isn’t safe for them and the environment. The county is asking all residents between 352 and 472 Schinger Avenue to voluntarily evacuate for the next seven days. The county has also offered free, short term housing assistance to the families. Business owners in the area say something must be done.