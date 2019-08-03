Salvation Army tries to “stuff the bus” to help area students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Only a few months remain until the holiday season is upon us, but the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles were out at in full force at the Walmart on Saturday.
The Salvation Army partnered with the Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road to "Stuff the Bus." Shoppers were encouraged to drop a few dollars in the kettle or donate a few school supplies.
The Salvation Army says all donations will stay in the community and help a child in need of supplies for the new school year.
“The idea of stuff the bus is something fun. We’ve got a big bus thanks to Savannah-Chatham Schools for that. We’ll see how well we can stuff this,” said Major Paul Egan, Salvation Army Corps Office.
Although Saturday’s event has ended, the Salvation Army says they’ll gladly accept donations at any time.
