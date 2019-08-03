Savannah Police team up with law firm to donate helmets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Police Department and the Brown Firm teamed up on Saturday to make sure kids stay safe, giving away free bike helmets to kids.
The K9 unit, Northwest Crime Suppression Unit, Juvenile Officers and Neighborhood Resource Officers were all there.
“It’s almost as bad as not wearing a seatbelt in the car," said Corporal Dion Hurley, a juvenile detective. "If you fall off a bicycle and hit your head, you could have internal injuries, you could be bleeding from the brain. So, it’s just as bad as not wearing a seatbelt.”
Saturday’s event was held at Lake Meyer.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.