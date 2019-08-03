Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for coastal Beaufort, Jasper, Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh County. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide, which is at 11:02 p.m. at Fort Pulaski. The tide is forecasted to reach 9.7 feet, which could bring water on the shoulder of Highway 80, but the tide reached 9.9 feet Friday night and the highway was not closed.