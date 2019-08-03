Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers will continue into Saturday evening, but they won’t last too long and most of us won’t be impacted by rain. If you have plans, it would be a good idea to have an umbrella on standby.
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for coastal Beaufort, Jasper, Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh County. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide, which is at 11:02 p.m. at Fort Pulaski. The tide is forecasted to reach 9.7 feet, which could bring water on the shoulder of Highway 80, but the tide reached 9.9 feet Friday night and the highway was not closed.
Tybee Island Tides: 9.7' 11:02PM | 0.3' 6:00AM | 8.7' 12:00PM
Temperatures drop to the mid-70s overnight with mostly dry conditions during Sunday morning. Showers will develop during the afternoon with thunderstorms possible into the evening. Highs top out near 90 degrees with temperatures still near 80 at sunset.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but the morning looks dry as many students return to school! Highs will be near 90 through midweek with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorm.
Tropics:
There a weak tropical wave still several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This system is disorganized and battling wind shear and Saharan dust. There is only a 20 percent chance for tropical development within the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.