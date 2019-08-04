Bananas dance their way through regular-season finale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas hosted their rival- the Macon Bacon at Historic Grayson Stadium for a Saturday night showdown. It was also the regular-season finale for the two teams.
Savannah jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI from Georgia Southern sophomore and Rincon, Ga. native Austin Thompson and they never let up, winning the game by a final score of 4-2.
The Bananas are at the top of the South Region for the Coastal Plain League with a 35-15 overall record. They are riding a four-game winning streak into the post-season, winning nine of their last ten.
The two face each other again on Sunday for the Coastal Plain League playoffs. Savannah is hosting, thanks to their regular-season championship. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.
Macon enters that match-up with a two-game losing streak.
