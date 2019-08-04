Rep. Carter to discuss FEMA grants with Tybee Mayor on Monday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Representative Buddy Carter and Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman are meeting on Monday to announce several critical grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will benefit Tybee Island residents.
The Island has already been approved for one portion of the grant. That will go towards homes like the ones on Lewis Avenue to be raised off the ground, preventing flooding when hurricane weather comes through the area.
Mayor Buelterman says that the grant is called a hazard mitigation grant. The City applied for it in the after Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. He says the goal of these grants is to help Tybee homeowners lift their homes out of the floodplain so their homes wouldn't be affected by rising flood levels.
"We applied for 61 homes to be raised and we applied in two phases and the first phase was for 12 homes so the first grant of 12 homes was approved and we are excited about that,” said Mayor Buelterman. “I also know that we are working to make sure that those remaining 49 are approved as well."
Buelterman says this grant pays for the majority of the cost of lifting up the homes.
