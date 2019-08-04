Savannah teen makes a splash at USA swim meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTOC) - Gaby Van Brunt, a 13-year-old student at St. Andrew’s, made a splash at the USA Swimming Futures meet over the weekend in Greensboro, N.C.
The Savannah-native won the women’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:00.49. That qualifies her for the Olympic Trials meet in June 2020. The trials are held in Omaha, Nebraska.
According to the SWIMS database, it’s the 4th fastest time by a 13-year-old all-time.
Saturday night, she also won the 50-meter freestyle, missing the trials cut by 13 seconds.
Van Brunt swims for the Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team.
