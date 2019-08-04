Thunderstorms continue into Sunday evening

Showers linger after sunset, but most of us will dry out before sunrise on Monday. It will be the first day of school for many students and the morning looks dry with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. It would be a good idea to have your rain gear handy for the second half of the day. This active weather pattern continues through the middle of the week with highs in the lower 90s.