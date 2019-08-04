Thunderstorms continue into Sunday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered thunderstorms are already developing and will continue to slowly move toward the coast this afternoon into the evening. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but one or two of these storms could be on the strong side. Most of us will just experience rain and lightning, but isolated brief gusty winds are possible. Since these storms are slow movers, minor street flooding is possible under the heaviest thunderstorms.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.6' 6:00PM | 9.3' 12:00AM | 0.4' 6:00PM
Showers linger after sunset, but most of us will dry out before sunrise on Monday. It will be the first day of school for many students and the morning looks dry with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. It would be a good idea to have your rain gear handy for the second half of the day. This active weather pattern continues through the middle of the week with highs in the lower 90s.
Tropics:
The tropical wave east of the central Lesser Antilles only has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. Otherwise the Atlantic is relatively quiet, for now. We’ll continue to keep a close watch.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
