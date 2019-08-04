Werts returns to practice for Eagles

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern starting QB Shai Werts was back at practice with the team Sunday morning, two days after the Eagles announced Werts was indefinitely suspended. Werts was arrested last week in South Carolina, charged with misdemeanor cocaine possession.
“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will be handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” an athletic department spokesperson said in a statement.
The Code of Conduct states “any student-athlete arrested and charged with a misdemeanor involving alcohol, any illegal substances, or where violence is involved on or off campus will be suspended for the next immediate contest." Any student-athlete involved in substance-related violation could also face additional sanctions, according to the code of conduct. The case will be reviewed by the athletic director, sport administrator, and head coach to determine appropriate action, which could include the suspension being “extended beyond one contest.”
Georgia Southern says determination of Werts’ playing status will made by what happens in the court system and when it happens.
Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018, helping guide the Eagles to a 10 win season and bowl victory.
