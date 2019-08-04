Werts returns to practice for Eagles

The Code of Conduct states “any student-athlete arrested and charged with a misdemeanor involving alcohol, any illegal substances, or where violence is involved on or off campus will be suspended for the next immediate contest." Any student-athlete involved in substance-related violation could also face additional sanctions, according to the code of conduct. The case will be reviewed by the athletic director, sport administrator, and head coach to determine appropriate action, which could include the suspension being “extended beyond one contest.”