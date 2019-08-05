Afternoon storms to start the week then we get hotter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully, everyone had a great first day back to school and the weather cooperated for most everyone during their commutes.
Showers and storms are building in from the west, so expect a wet evening commute, especially if you’re southwest of I-95. Rain and storms may linger well into the evening as the line has to push off the coast. It may be rainy well into the evening and overnight for the islands. One or two storms may be on the strong to severe side as well.
Tuesday, we start dry and in the mid to low 70s, and the afternoon rain won’t be as widespread as a Sunday and Monday, but a few “pulse” storms may develop. These type of thunderstorms have damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.
Another round of the aforementioned storms is more likely Wednesday.
We’re going to get hot as we head toward the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and some cities may be pushing 100°.
A cold front may approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend and drop our highs from the upper 90s to a more seasonable 92°.
