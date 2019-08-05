7 area school districts start back on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area counties are returning to school Monday to start the new school year, including Savannah-Chatham County Schools.
Monday, Aug. 5 is the first day back for seven area school districts. In addition to Savannah-Chatham County, schools in Appling, Bacon, Candler, Liberty, McIntosh and Screven counties are all starting back.
SCCPSS says they’ve been working hard to prepare for the first day. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett held her back to school kickoff a couple of weeks ago, and the school district held its annual Back to School Expo to get students ready for the first day.
Superintendent Levett says this year, the school system is rolling out its new Early Learning Center for Pre-K and kindergarten students living in East Chatham County. It’s located in the former East Broad K through 8 School, so those students have been assigned to other schools.
The Early Learning Center building will now solely focus on early learning to help prepare young students for elementary school.
Something new to remember this year is that lunch prices have gone up. The cost for lunch is now $3 per child.
The superintendent says she’ll be visiting several Savannah-Chatham County Schools on Monday and Tuesday to welcome students back. On Monday, she’ll start by visiting the Savannah Arts Academy at 7 a.m. and she’ll finish up at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High at 1 p.m.
